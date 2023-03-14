Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $61,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,763,000 after acquiring an additional 75,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,255,000 after purchasing an additional 99,606 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 6.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 322,004 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth about $65,033,000.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a current ratio of 18.63. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $26.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISEE shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,671 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $121,983.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,099.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,872.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,765 shares of company stock worth $2,079,385. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

