Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $64,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $865,763. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $166.25 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.01 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.70.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.