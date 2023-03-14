Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,615,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $63,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,204,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,686,344.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,686,344.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,123,746. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.87. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

