Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,207,701 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $61,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $154.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

