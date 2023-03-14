Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,635,031 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $66,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 339.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

Shares of KKR opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

See Also

