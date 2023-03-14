Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $55,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

