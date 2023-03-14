Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,856,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,113,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $69,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 190,748 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

NYSE:DEI opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $34.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.18%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

