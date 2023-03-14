Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 241,244 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,547,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,244 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $68,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 216.7% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.27. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

MSGE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

