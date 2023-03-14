Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 849,662 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) by 270.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,163,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849,662 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $54,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 11.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,953,000 after purchasing an additional 455,329 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,429,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Immunocore during the third quarter valued at $4,441,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Immunocore by 89.4% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 80,472 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Immunocore Trading Up 1.8 %

Immunocore Company Profile

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $69.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

