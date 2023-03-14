Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,646,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $71,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 39.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.