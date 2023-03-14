Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $58,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 132.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 120.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 90.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.40.

Insider Transactions at Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $234.56 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $253.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Articles

