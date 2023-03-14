Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,907,554 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,433 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $65,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

NYSE:CFG opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

