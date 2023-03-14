Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 268,627 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Trimble were worth $54,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 118.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

