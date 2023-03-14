Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,341 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $55,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 982.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 330,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 300,065 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,369,000 after acquiring an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,482,000 after acquiring an additional 116,907 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,991,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

ZBRA stock opened at $284.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.66 and a 200 day moving average of $280.50. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $440.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.