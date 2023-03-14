Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 13,036 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Copart were worth $73,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $71.68.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

