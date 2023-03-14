Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,026,581 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 726,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026,581 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Post were worth $59,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,054,000 after buying an additional 70,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Post by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after purchasing an additional 171,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Post by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after purchasing an additional 67,317 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter worth approximately $26,200,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Post by 33.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after buying an additional 92,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.53 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average is $89.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

