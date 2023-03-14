Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,300 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $64,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 28.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE MUSA opened at $244.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.09 and a 1-year high of $323.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.97 and a 200-day moving average of $279.51. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.