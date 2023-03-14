Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 29,621 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 477,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,621 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $62,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 44.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AWK. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $136.37 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

