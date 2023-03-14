Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 30,722 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,722 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Medpace were worth $56,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 437,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,511,000 after acquiring an additional 103,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,377,000 after purchasing an additional 95,524 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 82.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 73,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 45.3% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 72,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $174.31 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $241.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.30 and its 200 day moving average is $196.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.42%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

