Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 40,426 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,426 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $63,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $141.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $157.46.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $805,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $805,999.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,966,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 4,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $610,873.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,846,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,396,125 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

