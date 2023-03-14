Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,120,363 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,243,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $73,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 193.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $18,433,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 15.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Argus raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.52.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.19%.
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
