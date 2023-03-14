Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,120,363 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,243,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $73,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 193.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $18,433,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 15.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Argus raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.52.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

BBWI stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.62. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.