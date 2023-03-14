Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 442,696 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $59,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $112,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.98. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.