Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,493 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in General Mills were worth $59,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.83.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.13.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.