Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 7,020 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,159,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $57,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after buying an additional 44,867,359 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 340.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,864,000 after buying an additional 4,751,190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 110.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

