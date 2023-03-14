Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $56.16 Million Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,771,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,160,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth $433,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,512,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDR stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $525,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,923.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

