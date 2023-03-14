Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655,708 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $63,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $460.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $560.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Stories

