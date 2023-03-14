Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,171,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711,360 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Replimune Group worth $72,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REPL. State Street Corp raised its position in Replimune Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Replimune Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after purchasing an additional 442,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,781,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Replimune Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 647,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 352.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.58, a current ratio of 23.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Replimune Group

REPL has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.