PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,467,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173,793 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $73,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 103,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.40. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $29,411.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $29,411.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $34,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,951 shares of company stock worth $700,923. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

