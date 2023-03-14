Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 36.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

