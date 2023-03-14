Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,768 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

