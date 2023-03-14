Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,808 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,253,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,621,000 after purchasing an additional 535,886 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Laureate Education by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,424,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,227,000 after purchasing an additional 376,735 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Laureate Education by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,172,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,695,000 after purchasing an additional 377,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.76. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.29 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities.

