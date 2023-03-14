Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,808 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Amundi grew its position in Laureate Education by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 348,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 101,413 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,695,000 after purchasing an additional 377,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.76. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.29 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

