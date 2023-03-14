Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 3,600,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 19.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 1,214,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 43.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.6% in the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 108.03%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Kyle Piskel sold 3,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $30,243.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,423.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO R Mark Adams sold 6,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $55,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,643.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Piskel sold 3,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $30,243.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,423.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,212 shares of company stock valued at $335,977. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

