Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,431 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IHRT. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $95,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,015.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $677.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.74. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

