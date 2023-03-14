Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity

LiveRamp Stock Performance

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $168,714.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 102,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,406.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.14. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.