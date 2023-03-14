Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 713.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.18. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Domo news, Director John R. Pestana bought 72,500 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,983.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Further Reading

