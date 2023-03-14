Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.94%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

