Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 780,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 530,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,220.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 180,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.30. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.94%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

