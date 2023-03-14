Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch Card Management L.P. raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 60.3% during the third quarter. Punch Card Management L.P. now owns 840,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 316,038 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 771,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 190,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $493.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.35 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Further Reading

