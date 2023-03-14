Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 86.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,090,000 after purchasing an additional 787,907 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 118.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 709,067 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth $11,958,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 105.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 462,163 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 146.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.