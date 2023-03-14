Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,936,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,201,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57,150 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,643,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,356,000 after purchasing an additional 153,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,376,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

