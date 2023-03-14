Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TPH opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

