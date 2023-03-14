Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OI. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 277,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of OI stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $23.52.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.