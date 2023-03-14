Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 67.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FGEN stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

In related news, CFO Juan Graham sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $99,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $30,683.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,885.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Juan Graham sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $99,222.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

