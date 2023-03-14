Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFSI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,408.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David Spector sold 26,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,888.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,427,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $2,346,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,031 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,408.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,294,637 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.49. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $73.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $340.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

