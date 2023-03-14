Putnam Investments LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $79,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

LNW stock opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $68.55.

Insider Transactions at Light & Wonder

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,731,061.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNW. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Stories

