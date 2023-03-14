Putnam Investments LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.6 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $210.40 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.05 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

