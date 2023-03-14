Putnam Investments LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DK. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,168 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,454,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after buying an additional 603,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,249,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,288,000 after buying an additional 544,906 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on DK. StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

