Putnam Investments LLC Invests $924,000 in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 123,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 421.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,400 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $12,366,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,913,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sumo Logic

In other news, insider Lynne Doherty Mcdonald sold 56,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $469,174.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $41,408.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynne Doherty Mcdonald sold 56,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $469,174.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,237. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sumo Logic Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUMO opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUMO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

