Putnam Investments LLC Invests $924,000 in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 123,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 421.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,400 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $12,366,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,913,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUMO. William Blair cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.
Sumo Logic Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Sumo Logic
In other Sumo Logic news, insider Lynne Doherty Mcdonald sold 56,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $469,174.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $41,408.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynne Doherty Mcdonald sold 56,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $469,174.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,237. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
